Traffic on I-74 Illinois bound's back to normal after a car flipped on its side late Thursday, February 20, 2020.

MOLINE, Ill. — Traffic's back to normal on I-74 Illinois bound after a car flipped over and onto its side.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, February 20, just south of 7th Avenue. Authorities say only one vehicle was found, but the driver has not been found.

Traffic was temporarily diverted to the 7th Avenue exit. The area's since been cleaned up. No word what caused the crash.