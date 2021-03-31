Bustos on infrastructure bill: It's not an option not to pass this

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says the government needs to pass the infrastructure bill that would help improve roads, bridges, locks and dams.

MOLINE, Ill. — Communications between the Biden administration and republicans remains at a standstill over the latest infrastructure bill.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says it's not an option not to pass an infrastructure bill. "the non-negotiable here is not to pass a bill that will help fund our roads, our bridges, our locks and dams, rural broadband. The things that we need and are long overdue for repair and rebuilding.

According to the White House, "The American Jobs Plan is an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China". The White House also says while the U.S. remains the wealthiest country in the world, the nation ranks 13th when it comes to overall quality of infrastructure.

Republicans want to find a way to pass an infrastructure bill that doesn't result in a tax increase on any Americans, rather use money through other bills that have not been fully utilized, including coronavirus response funds. President Biden says, "We must pass the American Jobs Plan. Together, we will rebuild our country's infrastructure and create millions of good-paying union jobs in the process".