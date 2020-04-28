Businesses begin to open while others remain closed after Iowa changes county restrictions

Businesses in Jackson and Clinton county will soon be able to open their doors, but it's unknown when Scott County will open.

CLINTON, Iowa — Some businesses in Jackson and Clinton counties will soon be able to open their doors on Friday, but it is still unknown when stores and services could open in Scott county and elsewhere.

Crossfit Free Spirit in Clinton is planing to re-open on May 3rd after Iowa Governor ,Kim Reynolds, gave Clinton and 76 other Iowa counties approval to re-open. The gym will have to change rules to accommodate the state restrictions.

"The community is huge here and everybody really thrives on being together," owner Kelli Jahn said. "Everybody is looking forward to seeing each other again. It's just not the same seeing each other even through the zoom video."

Gyms can only let in half the usual number of people. Equipment must be spaced further apart and needs to be cleaned after each use.

Jahn says they are also changing class schedules to give employees enough time to clean the equipment in between sessions.

"Members will have their own little space to workout, there will be no sharing of equipment," Jahn said. "We have some pretty heavy duty cleaning operations."

Jahn says they are still offering online services for clients that are not ready to return to the gym.

"We want to keep everybody safe and we want them to feel safe being here," Jahn said.

Gyms in Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, and Des Moines counties did not get the green light to re-open from the state.

"It is kind of a bummer to see other people opening back up, im jealous of them," 8one8 fitness owner Jon Hunt said. "It would be fun to get people back in here, but we are going to do what we can until then."

8 one 8 fitness in Bettendorf owner Jon Hunt says he wasn't expecting to open. For now, he will keep offering virtual services. He says online is going well, but it isn't the same.

"I miss it. It’s a totally different connection," Hunt said."But online has been better than it could have been."

"Everybody just depends on each other to stay motivated and get up and workout," Jahn said.

Wether the workout is online or in person with new restrictions, gyms still look different after COVID-19.