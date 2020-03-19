Burlington schools say they will provide lunches to all residents under 18

In a release, the schools say all children under 18 can receive meals at one of several locations.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — In a release, the schools say all children under 18 can receive meals at one of several locations in Burlington and West Burlington.

The lunch is hosted by the West Burlington Independent School District and Burlington Community Schools.

They say children do not have to be enrolled in the West Burlington Independent School District or the Burlington Community Schools.

The site most convenient for the family may be used. Lunch and breakfast will be provided to take home at the lunch pickup times.

"No identification or proof of school enrollment is required, but the child must be present. Families will not need to enter the school building for pick-up. Families will be able to drive through to pick up meals."