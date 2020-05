Branton is being held on no bond.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington Police say a multi-month investigation led to the arrest of a Burlington man on narcotics and gun charges.

On Thursday May 21, police executed a search warrant at the 300 block of South 6th Street in Burlington, Iowa.

Police found and arrested Adam Branton, 39 of Burlington on a federal arrest warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.