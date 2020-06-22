Burlington man arrested on gun charges after shots fired call

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police say they have arrested a man after a shots fired call.

According to police on Monday, June 22 around 1:33 P.M., Burlington Police responded to the 1500 block of Gnahn Street for multiple reports of shots being fired.

Officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description given but they say the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit started.

"Officers pursued the vehicle to Henderson Co. Illinois at which time the vehicle stopped. Officers located multiple firearms within the vehicle."

Police arrested the driver Jody Fenton Jr. 22. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons, theft 3rd degree, and distribution of heroin.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.