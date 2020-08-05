Dress shop burglarized as Muscatine sees year-over-year spike in crime

Muscatine Police say they've seen double the amount of burglaries in April 2020 compared to the same time frame one year prior.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Police say they've seen the number of burglaries in town double when comparing April 2019 with April 2020.

Muscatine Police Captain Steve Snider says in April 2019, they had 13 reported burglaries. Snider says in April 2020, they had 40 reported burglaries.

"It's a community effort that everyone stays safe and keeps their property safe," Snider said.

Snider says the cause of the spike is unknown, but because of COVID-19, the burglars are still out on the streets even if they are caught.

"The jail has asked us to only bring people over when it is essential," Snider said. "That is to protect their current inmate population and their jail staff. It doesn’t mean these people aren’t getting punished. They still go and get charged, they have to go to court, and they have to see a judge. Unless it's absolutely necessary, we are not making them post bond."

Snider says the best thing the community can do is lock up their belongings. He suggests not leaving valuables in vehicles.

"Burglary is often a crime of opportunity, if you take away the opportunity, you limit the chance of you being a victim," Snider said. " These individuals still circulate in the community, until they do have their court appearance. This is going to be an ongoing problem until we get over this hump."

Snider says majority of the burglaries have been cars, but businesses and homes have been hit too.

Tiny Tunes Entertainment owner David Botello has security footage of his shop being burglarized in downtown Muscatine. Bottelo says the back door was pried open on Monday, May 4th, and more than $1,000 worth of dresses were stolen.

"The worst part is that, those are dresses we give away for prom," Botello said. "We have hundreds and hundreds of dresses in there that we usually give away for prom. They are brand new, tags still on."

Botello says Muscatine police have not found the burglar yet, but he did find two of his stolen dresses.

"They were on top of a roof in the back," Botello said.

"They will eventually be held accountable for what they are doing," Snider said.