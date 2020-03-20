Bootleg Hill in Davenport will deliver mead to your door

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads is now delivering its mead to Iowa businesses and homes.

According to the meadery, located at 321 E. 2nd Street, it will deliver its mead, as well as beer and wine, in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has closed their tasting room.

Those interested can contact them via phone at (563) 345-4400 or using Bootleg Hill’s Facebook page.

Customers can also stop in for pickup, and to have growlers of beer refilled.