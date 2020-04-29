Boetje's Mustard wins gold award

"We are very excited to announce that Boetje’s Mustard has once again received a gold medal in the annual World Wide Mustard Competition! This year we entered and won gold in the Deli/Brown category."

The description for the category, according to the official entry form, is ”This mustard is usually tightly-grained or coarse and is the crowning touch to a corned beef sandwich. Horseradish, garlic, or other ingredients may be present but the mustard should be what any typical delicatessen would use for its traditional deli sandwiches. Judges will taste these mustards with deli meat."