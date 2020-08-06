Body of a woman found in rural Morrison Illinois

Police are still looking for answers after finding the body of a woman in a rural area.

MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County sheriff says they found the body of a 62-year-old woman.

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office began a search of the Rock Creek, in area of Spring Valley Road rural Whiteside County.

The sheriff says due to limitations, the search was called off and then restarted on June 8.

Kayaks were used to traverse Rock Creek and at approximately 9:30 A.M., a body was located in a log jam.