Body of a woman found in rural Morrison Illinois

MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County sheriff says they found the body of a 62-year-old woman.
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office began a search of the Rock Creek, in area of Spring Valley Road rural Whiteside County.
The sheriff says due to limitations, the search was called off and then restarted on June 8.
Kayaks were used to traverse Rock Creek and at approximately 9:30 A.M., a body was located in a log jam.
"At this time the female body has been tentatively identified of 62-year-old Susan L. Redell who was reported missing from Milledgeville, March 16, 2020, The cause of death is unknown at this time and remains under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Redell family."