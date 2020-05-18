Body found on shore of Mississippi River north of the QC

The body was recovered on Saturday, May 16 near Bellevue, Iowa.

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A body was recovered from the shore of the Mississippi River north of the Quad Cities on Saturday, May 16.

Around 1:30 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a body that was along the shore of the river, about one mile north of Bellevue, Iowa. Bellevue is more than 60 miles north of the Quad Cities.

The body was recovered, according to a police spokesperson. The body was sent to Ankeny to identify who the person was.