Body pulled from Rock River at Sterling marina

Witnesses say the Sterling Fire Department was seen surveying the Rock River at Oppold Marina Saturday afternoon after a report that a body was found.
Credit: Ryan Stutzke

STERLING, Ill. — Multiple emergency agencies including the Whiteside County Sherriff and Sterling Fire Department responded to a report of a body found in the Rock River at Oppold Marina in Sterling Saturday afternoon around 4:30 pm.

Witnesses say that Sterling Fire Department river rescue teams could be seen surveying the river near the marina. The Lee and Whiteside County coroners are also on the scene. 

Credit: Ryan Stutzke

News 8 has a call into the Whiteside County Sheriff's office for more information. We will update this breaking news story once information becomes available.

 

