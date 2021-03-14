Body pulled from Rock River at Sterling marina

Witnesses say the Sterling Fire Department was seen surveying the Rock River at Oppold Marina Saturday afternoon after a report that a body was found.

STERLING, Ill. — Multiple emergency agencies including the Whiteside County Sherriff and Sterling Fire Department responded to a report of a body found in the Rock River at Oppold Marina in Sterling Saturday afternoon around 4:30 pm.

Witnesses say that Sterling Fire Department river rescue teams could be seen surveying the river near the marina. The Lee and Whiteside County coroners are also on the scene.