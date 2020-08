A man's body was found in the Mississippi River near the Marquette Street Boat Ramp, Friday, August 28.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man's body was found in the Mississippi River near the Marquette Street Boat Ramp, Friday, August 28.

A spokesperson from the Davenport Police Department said the body was found around 2:15 p.m. in the river near 300 South Marquette Street. This is about one mile west of the Centennial Bridge.

"No foul play is suspected at this time," read the statement from police.