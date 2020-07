A body was found along the shore of an island East of Andalusia, Illinois in the Mississippi River.

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — On July 2nd, 2020 around 1:27 P.M., the Rock Island County Sheriff received a call that a body was found along the shore of an island East of Andalusia, Illinois in the Mississippi River.

Emergency response agencies from both Scott County and Rock Island County responded.

Police say the body was recovered and was it was found to be badly decomposed.