The Blue Grass, Iowa, drive-in theater hosted the environmental film series Sunday night on one of its screens.

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — The Blue Grass, Iowa, drive-in theater hosted the environmental film series Sunday night on one of its screens.

River Action Inc., based in Davenport, Iowa, runs the series.

Normally, the films are shown in the Figge Museum auditorium, organizers say. They say that stopped earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Those who came tuned their car radios to listen to the movie while watching it on the big screen.

Organizers say while it wasn't what they had originally planned, moving to the drive-in theater was the next best option.

"We didn't want to give it up even though we couldn't be in a theater and have the crowds that we've been having for our film series, so the Blue Grass drive-in theater was the answer," said Kathy Wine, the executive director of River Action Inc.

Next Sunday, September 27, is the last environmental film screening until next year, Wine said.