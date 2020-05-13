Blue Angels fly over Chicago in honor of first responders

The Blue Angels raced through the skies of Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis on Tuesday, May 12.

CHICAGO — The Blue Angels raced through the skies of Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis on Tuesday, May 12 as the precision-flying Navy airplanes continued their tour across the US to honor first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue Angels launched from their home base in Pensacola, Florida, and passed over hospitals and landmarks in the three Midwestern cities.

"Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event," the Navy said.

"They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover."