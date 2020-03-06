x
Bill Greenwalt will run for Clinton County Sheriff

Of the three Republican candidates vying for a chance to run for Clinton County Sheriff, voters chose Bill Greenwalt to challenge Democrat Steve Diesch in November.
Credit: Bill Greenwalt Faebook page

Diesch ran unopposed. He has been with the Clinton County Sheriff's Department for 28 years.

Thomas is a Clinton, Iowa-native with 46 years of law enforcement experience.

Greenwalt has been in law enforcement for 30 years, currently serving as chief deputy of the Clinton Police Department.

Soenksen has been serving the Clinton County area for 30 years and is currently a deputy sheriff. 

Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election.  He headed the sheriff's department for 20 years and spent 16 years as a deputy prior to that, according to a report by the Clinton Herald. 

See full election results, here.