Bill Greenwalt will run for Clinton County Sheriff

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Of the three Republican candidates vying for a chance to run for Clinton County Sheriff, voters chose Bill Greenwalt to challenge Democrat Steve Diesch in November.

Diesch ran unopposed. He has been with the Clinton County Sheriff's Department for 28 years.

Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln announced in 2019 that he would not seek re-election. He headed the sheriff's department for 20 years and spent 16 years as a deputy prior to that, according to a report by the Clinton Herald.