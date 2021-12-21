Beyond the Badge: Officer Tyler Patterson builds trust by making connections

Even working overnight hours, Hampton Police Officer Tyler Patterson keeps in touch with his community.

HAMPTON, Illinois — Officer Tyler Patterson's day starts just as most people head home for dinner. He works the overnight shift for the Hampton Police Department. He stays busy, even as the town sleeps.

Officer Patterson had a desk job for years before he made the change to get into law enforcement. Now he wants nothing to do with sitting behind a desk. He's often behind the wheel of his squad car now, making the rounds in Hampton.

The neighborhood streets are quiet already, as it gets dark earlier ahead of winter.

In a small town like this, Officer Patterson knows what to expect, what's out of place, and who he hopes to see. He knows which cars are always parked where, whose garage door is always left open and which neighborhood kids will be out playing.

He checks in on a pair of brothers and their friend out playing basketball in the dark. They tell him he's one of their favorite police officers.

"One of your favorites?" he questions, with a laugh.

"My goal before my first year was up is for every kid in town to know my first name. And I met that goal," Officer Patterson explained. "Every kid here knows my name."

He leaves the boys with a promise that he will visit again tomorrow and bring stickers.

When the neighborhood kids are in bed, he gives out something else. He leaves coupons for a free drink at the nearby convenience store. He places them on securely locked cars as a crime prevention reward.

"I like the people," he said. They are supportive of us, and we try to be supportive of them."

