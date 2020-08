The Bettendorf Education Association says the school board voted to use an in-school and at-home learning plan for the new year.

The labor union president says more information about the plan will be sent to parents soon.

In a survey taken by parents, 84% wanted some type of in-person learning or a hybrid model with some remote learning time.