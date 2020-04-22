Bettendorf couple finds a way to celebrate 50th anniversary with COVID restrictions

Dennis Hurd visits his wife Mary a few times a week at a local nursing home. Mary was diagnosed with Alzheimer's 6 years ago, but they found a way to celebrate.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Wednesday marked a milestone for one Bettendorf couple who met on April 22, 1970. Their wedding anniversary is coming up in November, but with no guarantee what the future holds they decided to celebrate.

Dennis Hurd pays a trip to the Davenport Lutheran Home a few times a week, while his wife Mary is at her peak.

"She's in good health except for the Alzheimer's," says Denny. "So, there is good reason to believe she might live for a few more years."

Mary was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years ago, at the age of 65.

"She remembers who I am most of the time," Denny says.

But not knowing where they will be in November, Denny wanted to celebrate 50 years on Wednesday. With COVID restrictions at the nursing home, he had to stay at the window. She received the flowers he brought her, talked to her through the window - on the phone, and they both danced to Mary's favorite Bruce Springsteen song from a distance.

"One of the advantages of me talking on the phone is she remembers me if she hears my voice," says Denny.

On a day where they would normally hold hands, they keep their distance and wave goodbye until next time.

"Hardest part has been facing a lot of these difficult years by myself," Denny explains. "We just make do the best we can with what we have now."