Bettendorf council mulls cuts, closure of Life Fitness Center

The economic fallout from COVID-19 means cuts across the board in Bettendorf. The closure of the Life Fitness Center is on the table as well.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The economic fallout from COVID-19 is being felt and Bettendorf's city leaders are grappling with how to make up for millions of dollars in revenue loss projected for the upcoming fiscal year.

"In the year we’re going to walk into, July 1 to June 30, 2021, we are between $2 million to $4 million short," said Decker Ploehn, the city's administrator.

"The recommendation that I’m making to the city council include about $4 million dollars in cuts across the board," he said.

"As part of my strategy that I did to try, to make the budget balance, I’m recommending that the Fitness Center be closed and be sol, because it’s a much different circumstance than where we were 25 years ago, when we were the only people in the market. Today there are other people in the market."

"We have roughly $1 million in capital projects that we’re deferring," he explained.

Other suggested cuts included keeping Splash Landing opening, the deferral of vehicle and equipment replacements, reworking an arrangement with the state to repay costs of the I-74 bridge construction.

He added: "We have two officers that are going to retire this year and we were gonna replace them early. We talked about delaying that. But the chief has volunteered to put drug seizure money that they have in the department into the mix, so we are going to stay on schedule with that. We also have six firefighters that were slated to get on board October 1. We have applied for a grant. If that were to change [and] we didn’t get the grant, we’d potentially delay them by three months."

He said those delays would not impact safety, but council member Scott Webster expressed concerns.

"I can’t wrap my head around delaying public safety to keep something else," he said and suggested staff take another look at reworking the fees for the Life Fitness Center."

Other council members echoed that view, saying the fee structure was too lenient on non-members.

Selling the Life Fitness Center could generate $750,000 the price it has been appraised at, though that number has not been included in his budget, Ploehn said. A sale would save the city $150,000 per year in costs.

Ploehn's current recommendation also included the cancellation of July 4th festivities, except for the cost of fireworks, which the city may chose to deploy at a later date.