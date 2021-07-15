Benefit on businesses with Iowa cocktail-to-go law

Local businesses say Iowa's cocktails-to-go law is helping offer more service.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As local businesses come up with more ways to bounce back from shut downs during the pandemic, Iowa's cocktails-to-go law is helping bars and restaurants offer more service.

Assistant general manager at Davenport's J Bar, Daniel Winter, said Iowa's cocktail to-go law is catering to customers and business.

"I've had a lot of people that have the questions, can we take half a drink," Winter said. "We do want to give them the option of whether they want to pick it up or they can enjoy it at home they can."

Winter said the restaurant has been offering new specials to expand service that's in the customers' interest.

"We have ideas and if they have ideas, we also accept their feedback," Winter said.

He said the alcohol to-go law is not only bringing people through their doors but adding dollars coming in.

"Now a lot more people are buying that second bottle of wine after they have good time with their friends," Winter said.

Just like during the thick of the pandemic, ordering online and curbside is available at J Bar, but to have the to-go option for one of their biggest sales means it's something they're planning to continue.

"It does build up your customers and more business comes down," Winter said.

The law also includes a delivery option, something J Bar plans to look into in the near future. It's working on keeping people coming back.

"If they want to build their cocktail at home, they have the option of doing that," Winter said.