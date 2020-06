Those elected are Republican Chris Ball, who is currently serving as the board chairman, and Republican Brad Quigley.

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — Voters chose the following candidates for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors:



Republican Chris Ball, who is currently serving as the board chairman, and Republican Brad Quigley.

One Democratic candidate Paula Buckman, ran unopposed.

Randy Griffin, who currently serves as the board's chairman pro tem, did not run in this election.