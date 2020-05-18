Backwater Gamblers press pause on water ski season

With the inability to social distance their stunts, the team came to the decision to put their season on hold.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A group of performance water skiers in the Quad Cities is putting their season on hold. The Backwater Gamblers say they can't perform their stunts at a social distance.

"We've never had an entire season go where we couldn't do anything," says Tagen Dressman, a member of the Backwater Gamblers.

Dressman was 9 years old when she started performing - the year of the 1993 flood. But high waters aren't the reason the team is taking a break this year.

"Social distancing, staying six feet apart makes our water skiing very difficult for what we typically do," explains Dressman.

With almost 150 people on the team of all ages, their super stunts can't be done without touching.

"Doubles - a guy holding a girl up - obviously they are touching," comments Dressman. "Pyramids - we have to touch each other - that's the only way we can climb."

Dressman says the team won't even practice until Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's Phase 5 is met and crowds can come back.

"More than likely we are probably going to see quite a bit of our season cut short again," Dressman says.

With flooding last year and COVID-19 this year, their summer season is up in the air.

The team is a 501(C)3 non-profit and rely solely on donations from their fans and sponsors. To support the team, who offers free family-friendly shows, you can donate via PayPal (backwatergamblers@outlook.com), Venmo (@Backwater-Gamblers), or by mailing a check to the Backwater Gamblers: