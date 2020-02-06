Augustana president extends contract until 2022

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana announced in a release that President Bahls agreed to a contract renewal through the 2021-2022 academic year.
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with the wonderful team at Augustana to continue to keep Augustana strong during these important times,” said President Bahls. “This world needs, now more than ever, college graduates focused on creative problem-solving and building better and more inclusive communities. I am fortunate that my calling in life has been to serve in higher education.”
President Bahls is Augustana’s eighth president and has been with the college since 2003.