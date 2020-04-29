Augustana College announces new scholarships for QC residents

New scholarship program to help local students

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College today announced a new scholarship program in a bid to help local students. Its called the Quad City Program.

50 recipients will be awarded $2000 for four years.

The college says it's designed to help students who want to study but don't want to travel.

College President Steven Bahls says, "We wanted to give back to the Quad Cities. The Quad Cities has given so much to Augustana college over the years, so it's time to give back with this exceptional program, funded by Augustana trustees."