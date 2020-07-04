At St. Ambrose, distance learning comes with challenges, growth

Thousand students and the entire faculty at St. Ambrose University are pushing forward with a new online curriculum and lots of uncertainty.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Future physcial therapists, occupational therapists, and social workers, all students at St. Ambrose University met online Monday, for a cross-discipline exercise.

"We are trying to give them that experience of working with all the different health sciences students," said Mike Puthoff, Dean of Graduate Studies and a Physical Therapy Professor.

The exercise, called TeamSteps, has students work in small group to discuss cases and situations, while working collaborative toward better results patient.

"It’s a model of communication that promotes leadership and high quality outcomes. Obviously we can’t do that now face to face," he said.

Faculty, with the help of the technology department, have had to converted the training and in fact all classes to online or distance education within a matter of days.

The decision to no longer hold classes on campus was made in early March and has been extended several times since. For now students are not expected to be able to return to campus until the fall.

"That was a big change for us as, you can imagine, especially in a program like Physical Therapy where there’s a lot of hands-on training and physical education, a lot of mentoring that happens in the lab itself," Puthoff explained.

First year Occupational Therapy student Sarah Blechschmidt was worried about the practical training.

"I was kind of shocked that we were gonna be online until rest of year. I was upset, because it’s hard to be in a hands on profession and be online."

Adminstrators and faculty had to change the order of their lessons, focusing on lectures and new learning for now, hoping students will be back in person at a later time to complete the hands-on exercises.

The new way of learning has required students to practice self-discipline.

"I definitely have to hold myself more accountable," she said. "Especially when being at home and can lay in bed whenever I want."

Derrick Henkenius, a senior who is simultaneously going through the Physical Therapy graduate program, echoes that sentiment.

"The faculty has done their best, they have given us a rough schedule of what to expect every day. But it’s really up to us when we view our lectures online," he said.

For him, not being able to spend the last few months with his graduating friends was also rough, he said.

"We didn’t know us leaving spring break was the last time seeing our roommates. Looking back on last three and a half years, it was something special," he said.

There were some initial technical glitches, Blechschmidt said, but distance learning has come with some upsides.

"I have a couple classmates that travel an hour to come to class every day," she said. "So it’s really beneficial for them to not have to take two hours out of their day to come here."