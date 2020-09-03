Army Corps of Engineers may face budget cuts in 2021

A Quad City area congressman says he's concerned about the possibility of budget cuts to the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps of Engineers is a group of civilians and soldiers who are focused on providing engineering services to people across the world.

According to the budget document from the White House website, the 2021 budget calls for $6 billion in funding for the Corps, which is a $1.7 billion decrease from the year before.

U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack said he's concerned about potential cuts, given the Mississippi River's flood history.

In fact, Loebsack is looking for the opposite, calling for more Army Corps funding.

"It would impact trade, it would impact industry, it would impact the economy," said Loebsack. "It would be terrible for this region. It'd be terrible for all the communities up and down the river. I think it's safe to say, that when it's all said and done, that Congress is going to reject this."