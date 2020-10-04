Are your Easter plans canceled? Try these 8 Easter treats and crafts you can easily make at home

Don't let coronavirus ruin your Easter, try these 8 treats and crafts courtesy of Nailed it or Failed it!

You may find yourself stuck at home unable to see family or enjoy that traditional Easter dinner. Thanks to GMQC here are 9 treats and crafts you and your household can try to keep Easter fun!

8 Treats and Crafts for Easter Sunday:

Here are a couple of cute, easy, and fast crafts you can do with the little bunnies in your home.

2. Bunny nose masks and bunny Peeps race cars All you need are a few things from the craft store and some kind of glue. Watch the GMQC crew try it in the video below!

All you need are hard-boiled eggs, plastic sandwich bags, rice, and food coloring. Put some rice and food coloring into the bag, mix it up, then add your egg, and SHAKE - SHAKE - SHAKE! It's that easy!

4. This craft/recipe is a little more complicated. Basically, you make a normal batch of Rice Krispie Treats - but instead of pressing them into a pan, you press them into a large plastic egg - and add a little surprise while you're at it! Click the video below to see how these all came together - and if it actually worked:

Try dyeing eggs with shaving cream. Yes, shaving cream. This idea comes from Coupons.com and is very simple. All you need are some hard-boiled eggs, shaving cream, food coloring, and a muffin tin or several bowls. I tried this project out ahead of time and found that you need to use a good amount of food coloring in order to get color on the shell of the egg. It definitely works though, so give it a go!

6. Sparkly tissue paper eggs. This comes from the blog, Hello, Wonderful. These get a little messy, but the end result is very pretty! You'll need some paper mache eggs from the craft store, some tissue paper cut up into little squares and Mod Podge. The best way to succeed in this craft - and probably many others - is by getting a little sticky. Try to use just your fingertips and you'll be okay.

The first is this cute Easter Bunny Mask for your little one - made from a paper plate with the middle circle cut out, some black paper strips for whiskers, and white/pink paper for ears. Easy, does it!