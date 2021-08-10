Living the 'American Dream' in Moline

The owner of "Thai Flavors" in Moline is proving the American Dream is alive and well.

MOLINE, Ill. — From a five-star hotel in Thailand, to owning her own business in the Quad Cities, the co-owner of "Thai Flavors" restaurant in Moline is proving that with some patience, hard work and a little help from your family, the "American Dream" is alive and well.

For 10 hours a day, six days a week, Nutawadee "Gift" Saesee is supporting her family.

"Everybody [is] in Thailand. So, it's just me and [my husband] here and then we got this restaurant. I [had] a baby right away, like two months after. So I worked very hard with him," said Saesee of when she and her husband first purchased their restaurant. "The customer gonna see me like, with one hand with the baby and then taking orders and serving. Sometimes my daughter was in the crib in here. So customers recognized her!"

Saesee met her husband eleven years ago in Thailand when both were working at the ShangriLa hotel. He was working as a chef and she was working on the business side.

She has a bachelors degree in business.

"My husband applied for like, a special chef green card. And we met each other in 2010," recalled Saesee. "And then we were together until 2013 and then everything for him was approved! And he just asked me 'Do you want to go with me to America?' I said, 'What?!' And then, 'Let's go ask my family... and they say, 'If you love each other, just go.' So from that, May 17, 2013 we got married!"

A year later, they landed in North Carolina, before coming to Rock Island. Then, they moved to Vermont. But realized, the Quad Cities was where they wanted to be.

"So we came back to Quad Cities, worked for another Thai restaurant [for] about one year and then we were looking for another restaurant," Saesee said. "So we found these place for sale and said 'it's okay, get it."

Since then, Saesee and her husband have expanded their family. With a toddler daughter often seen handing out menus or chatting up guests.

"Sandy is the best she's so spunky," said Megan Hodges, a long time customer turned family friend. "I love her. She's great. She is shy at first but then she makes friends with everybody. Just like her Mama."

And a network of customer-friends, like Hodges, who have become a chosen family when it's been impossible to see her actual family in Thailand.

"With the family in Thailand, we talk every night online-so don't feel like far away," says Saesee.

The last time she got to see her family in person- 2015. So her local family has become invaluable.

"I think everybody knows Saesee and she knows everybody," Hodges said. "She knows their orders. She knows their family and she asks how they're doing in school and how are their businesses are and she'll Invite everybody over on Sundays for a home cooked meal, as well."

Whether it's her staff helping to run the restaurant or her customer-friends, she's supporting them and they support her.

"She had all of her customers helping her study the book and asking her questions," Hodges said. "There's hundreds of questions in this book and some stuff even I think American citizens might not know the answer to off the top of their heads."

After more than 7 years in the United States, 4 of those in the Quad Cities Area, Saesee accomplished her dream.

"I’m American citizen now. Yeah 100 percent!" says Saesee.

After getting her green card, Saesee had to wait 5 years before applying for citizenship.

"I just waited for five years because I didn't feel comfortable to take the test," says Saesee. "And then I just apply one year for an application and it took almost one year to get a fingerprint. And after fingerprint, everything was very fast."

It was a long process for the ultimate goal.

"Freedom," says Saesee. "Yeah, we have freedom here."

It's the freedom to open your own business and succeed in more ways than one.