Amazon Distribution Center catches fire in Redlands, CA

REDLANDS, Calif. — A large three-alarm commercial fire engulfed an Amazon Distribution Center in Redlands, California early Friday morning.

The fire erupted shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in Redlands, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Firefighters poured streams of water on flames that appeared to engulf almost all of the massive structure.

Numerous truck trailers parked at loading docks also began to burn. Firefighters poured streams of water on the blaze.

Redlands City Manager Charles Duggan said the facility reportedly provides services to Amazon. He says about 100 people were inside when the fire started and all got out safely. Duggan says the fire has nothing to do with protests over the death of George Floyd.