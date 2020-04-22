"We don’t have a supply issue. We have a distribution issue."

Illinois Farm Bureau's DeAnne Bloomberg Joins GMQC to Discuss Ag Industry Challenges During COVID-19 Pandemic

"Don’t worry – there’s plenty of food out there."

DeAnne Bloomberg described herself as a "practical realist" during her appearance on Good Morning Quad Cities on Wednesday, April 22 - saying the COVID-19 Pandemic is a "pretty big hiccup," but:

"This shows how strong our food supply is and our farmers in the United States."

Those farmers are #StillFarming, a hashtag Bloomberg and the Illinois Farm Bureau is using to point out that our farmers feed the world and are still working hard during this public health crisis. She says we aren't dealing with a supply issue in the United States, just a distribution issue.

"Taking products that were normally delivered to commercial [restaurants, schools, etc.] is not simply an easy overnight fix and so it’s taken a few weeks to get those distribution channels modified quite a bit."

On top of restaurants and schools not needing as much food - if any - there are reported outbreaks of the novel coronavirus at meat packaging and processing plants like Tyson Foods in Columbus Junction, which was closed for a couple weeks before opening back up under "limited operations." Bloomberg says those disruptions in the food supply chain cause backups and cause farmers to lose money:

"It’s a really stressful time," she explains. "A lot of my heart right now is with the livestock producers, as well as those in the packing and processing plants. The livestock industry is a huge component – Iowa being #1 in pork production, Illinois a very strong industry as well."

There is help on the way for farmers, though. The USDA recently announced a $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, which includes $16 billion in direct payments to livestock farmers, dairy farmers, and more. The other $3 billion will be used to purchase fresh produce, dairy, meat from farmers, which will then be delivered to food banks and other places serving people in need.

Plus, with her interview falling on Earth Day, Bloomberg says it's a good reminder to appreciate everything our producers - small and big, young and old - are doing to help our planet: