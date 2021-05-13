Teenagers Can Go to Chicago for Free... and Help Change the World

It's a win-win -- a free summer program offered by the University of Illinois for students who want to make the world a better place

8th grade and high school students are invited to join a free food science program in downtown Chicago this summer.

The University of Illinois is hosting a Food Systems Summer High School Academy giving "high school students an up-close experience related to producing healthy, affordable food in ways that are kind to soil and the surrounding environment."

It's an in-person, week-long program from June 28th through July 2nd at the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago.