Open house, field day on Sept. 8 will celebrate 35 years of Southeast Iowa Research Farm

The celebration will include an open house and ribbon cutting for the new Research and Learning Center.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa — The Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association invited farmers and farm businesses to celebrate its Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm's 35th anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Farmers from 21 counties founded the research association in 1983 to collaborate with Iowa State on locally relevant research for southeast Iowa.

Anyone can become a member of the association, and by doing so, you will receive notice of meetings and events and contribute to the continuing support of agricultural research in southeast Iowa.

During the celebration, there also will be an open house and ribbon cutting for their new Research and Learning Center building.

The event begins at noon on Sept. 8 and will include an open house, a ribbon cutting for their new Research and Learning Center building and complimentary burgers on the grill cooked by the Washington County Cattlemen.

After lunch, there will be a presentation looking back at the over-three-decade-long history of the research farm. The day will end with networking, informal discussions, field plot tours and dessert.

There is no cost to attend the celebration. Those who plan to attend should register by Sept. 6 to help with the headcount for food. Visit this web form or call the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Johnson County office at 319-337-2145.