North Scott FFA holds tractor parade during National Agriculture Week

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The North Scott School District in Eldridge, Iowa held a tractor parade on March 24th, 2021 to bring awareness to careers in agriculture as the culture and population in Eldridge continue to develop.

"Elridge is an evolving community and today we have more and more people who are further removed from production agriculture so telling the story of farmers is an important part of what we do as an agriculture program. We are telling people where their food comes from on a regular basis. Said Jacob Hunter, Agriculture Teacher for the North Scott School District.