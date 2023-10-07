USDA issues multiple natural disaster designations in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Four separate natural disaster designations have been issued for Illinois by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, according to a press release.
The declarations come in response to the tornadoes and high winds seen from March 31 to April 5, along with the drought that has affected this year's growing season.
It was "determined there were sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster designation," according to the release.
USDA Disaster Designations provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. Farmers have eight months from the beginning of the declaration to apply for a loan.
The following counties have received designations. Both primary and contiguous counties are eligible for assistance.
Designation #1: For a tornado that occurred on March 31
Primary Counties: Bureau, Clark & Crawford
Contiguous Counties: Coles, Henry, Lawrence, Putnam, Stark, Cumberland, Jasper, Lee, Richland, Whiteside, Edgar, LaSalle & Marshall
Designation #2: For a tornado that occurred on April 4
Primary County: Fulton
Contiguous Counties: Knox, Mason, Schuyler, Warren, McDonough, Peoria & Tazewell
Designation #3: For tornadoes and high winds that occurred between March 31 and April 5
Primary Counties: Henry, Mercer, Rock Island & Sangamon
Contiguous Counties: Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren, Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson & Macoupin
Designation #4: For drought
Primary County: Randolph
Contiguous Counties: Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair & Washington
Those eligible to apply for emergency loans can contact their local USDA Service Center with questions, or to file a Notice of Loss.
