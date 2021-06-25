Local farmer remains optimistic for good harvest despite recent drought

Ewoldt says the recent rain was welcomed. However, too much rain could have adverse effects.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As of Friday, much of Iowa remains under a severe drought. Areas like Scott and Muscatine counties are seeing minimal effects, allowing farmers to stay optimistic for this year's crop.

Robb Ewoldt, a farmer in Scott County Iowa says, "I think our crop looks very, very good".

Ewoldt, goes on to say, "We've had some dry weather here but that's not all necessarily a bad thing. It makes the roots go deeper looking for moisture, which makes for a stronger plant".

Area's in the northern part of Iowa are seeing the harshest conditions of the drought.

"You go [to] northern Iowa and West of Interstate 35, things get very, very dry. These are some people who were suffering from drought effects last year already". Ewoldt said.

Although the recent rain was welcome, too much rain could leave the opposite effects of the drought. Which could weaken crop root systems, leaving them less able to combat stark changes in weather.