Teenagers share the life lessons they've learned through Knox County 4-H

The 8 to 18-year-olds brought the livestock to the fairgrounds to prepare them for the cattle, goat and sheep shows on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Ill. — Michael Jordan must be at the farm, because a lot of goat talk is going on. Or maybe that goat talk is coming from the future goats of the agriculture industry.

The Knox County 4-H show is underway at the Knox County fairground. And while the animals get weighed on Sunday, July 16, teens are learning life lessons through hands on experience.

"I have been showing livestock since I was eight years old," said former Knox County 4-H Federation President, Emma Seiboldt. "Next year, I will be attending Iowa State University in the fall. I'm going to minor in ag business. I've grown up on a farm so I just want other people to know how important agriculture is to our daily lives."

4-H encourages kids from eight to 18 years old to "learn by doing." One 4-H member taking that to heart is Ava Johnson, who has been participating in 4-H since she was eight.

"We wake up at six o'clock every morning to wash and blow out our calves," Johnson said. "While most kids may sleep in till 10 o'clock every morning, we have to get up. And it's a lot of early mornings and late nights."

It's hard, honest work, and the only way these girls know how to operate. For current Knox County 4-H President Emily West, 4-H has helped her discover a new side of herself.

"I thought I was really shy person, and 4-H has kind of brought me out of my shell and I've learned that I'm a pretty big leader," West said.

The cattle, goat and sheep shows take place tomorrow. The 4-H show runs through Tuesday.