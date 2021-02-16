x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Agriculture

Iowa governor issues State of Disaster Emergency, eases fuel hauling rules

Governor Kim Reynolds suspended regulations that limit the hours permitted to haul fuels for heating.
Credit: AP
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Iowa’s governor has signed a proclamation to ease transport rules for those hauling motor and heating fuels as a deep freeze across the Midwest sends demand for those fuels soaring. 

Read the proclamation here

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the proclamation Monday, February 15. It temporarily suspends Iowa regulations that limit the hours allowed to haul propane, diesel, natural gas and other fuels used for residential, commercial and agricultural heating. 

The proclamation also temporarily suspends some provisions limiting the movement of oversize and overweight loads of fuel.  

Reynolds’ office says the high demand for the fuels has created challenges to accessing them. 

The proclamation is in effect through March 17.

RELATED: Big rig drivers keep on trucking through blistering Midwest cold snap

Related Articles