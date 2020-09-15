Iowa farmers reporting less than ideal corn crops

Farmers say the Derecho will significantly impact this year's yields.

DEWITT, Iowa — The Agriculture Department reports say corn and grain harvest has begun in parts of Iowa and Illinois. Illinois corn farmers say 72% of their crops are in good to excellent condition. Meanwhile farmers in Iowa say only 42% of their corn is in good or better condition. 31% say it's fair. The rest is poor.

Before the Derecho, the U.S Department of Agriculture expected a record national corn crop for 2020, that storm is leaving a big impact on our farms.

Corn and soybean farmer John Maxwell says the aftermath is devastating, "2020 has been a disaster all the way around."

Despite a very dry growing season, "We really needed that rain a month and a half ago."

Iowa farmers were looking a good fall harvest, "Its just another bad thing that happened from the Derecho."

Then came hurricane-force winds. Corn and soybean farmer Joe Dierickx says, "We were within six-weeks of this crop being fully mature."

At the critical stage in its growth, "Its sending all the nutrients its gathering, all the sun its collecting, putting all its energy into the ear. And when it broke off, it stopped all of that," says Joe.

Joe's 4000 acres of corn out in Dewitt went from a record crop to a significant loss, "In 40% of my crop a third of that of that crop is gone."

The forth generation farmer says last weeks rain, did nothing for his crop.

"We have had 10 inches of rain here. "When the corn gets close the ground... it starts molding."

The Derecho's winds flattened corn fields, bending and destroying cornstalks. Already in the late stages of development, corn may not mature or recover before harvest, leaving farmers with yield losses.

John estimates a 30% loss, "Once it is on the ground we are unable to get it."

Farmers already hurting from the pandemic and trade disputes, "Like they say, tomorrow could be worse, so I got up and sure enough, tomorrow was worse," said John.