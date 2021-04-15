Illinois farmer says this season's outlook seems promising

Right now there is a high demand and low supply of crops like corn and soybeans according to Bell. That means farmers are seeing higher returns on their harvest.

VIOLA, Ill. — Farmers in the Midwest are preparing to plant for the spring season and one farmer tells News 8 that they are 'very optimistic' for the 2021 crop.

Chad Bell of Viola, Illinois is a 6th generation farmer who diligently tends to his family's 1,200-acre farm. Selling corn, soybeans, and wheat, Bell says while Mother Nature will ultimately control the amount of harvest, he is optimistic.

One driving force for that optimism is the growing demand for crops like corn and soybeans which remain in a low supply. This means that farmers are seeing a higher return on their crops because of the high demand. This means higher profits for farmers and their families to live on and create much-needed upgrades to farming equipment.

"The higher prices ease a lot of stress," Bell said. "Any equipment upgrades that we're looking at making... these prices are definitely helping that to happen."

Right now the Biden Administration is working on the budget for the 2022 fiscal year which would include additional funding to the United States Department of Agriculture. According to FARMS.com, "The total package, worth about $1.5 trillion, would see the USDA receive $27.8 billion. This figure would represent a $3.8 billion, or 16 percent increase from the 2021 budget."

You can learn more about President Biden's Budget proposal here.

For farmers who were impacted by COVID-19, the USDA is offering financial assistance.

USDA is committed to delivering financial assistance to farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers who have been impacted by COVID-19 market disruptions. Through our new initiative – USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers – USDA is dedicating $6.5 billion in available funding to reach a broad set of producers.

-USDA

You can find details about how to apply for help by clicking here.