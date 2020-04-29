x
How this grain farmer is helping local food banks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nik Jakobs has raised thousands of dollars for local food pantries

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling grain farmer Nik Jakobs has been recognized for his hard work in helping raise funds for food banks during the pandemic.

News 8 met Nik last month.

Since then he has helped raise thousands of dollars for Northern Illinois and Rock Valley food pantries.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos awarded Nik a Congressional Record for his efforts to help those in need.

In total Northern Illinois food banks received $5,000 from Rock River Lumber & Grain, plus more than 1,000 pounds of beef from the Jakobs Bros farm through this initiative. 

That $5,000 will help provide $40,000 in groceries and the beef donation equates to more than 800 meals.

Food banks across the country are experiencing a 50% increase of people in need.