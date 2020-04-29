Grain farmer recognized for his hard work

Nik Jakobs has raised thousands of dollars for local food pantries

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling grain farmer Nik Jakobs has been recognized for his hard work in helping raise funds for food banks during the pandemic.

Since then he has helped raise thousands of dollars for Northern Illinois and Rock Valley food pantries.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos awarded Nik a Congressional Record for his efforts to help those in need.

In total Northern Illinois food banks received $5,000 from Rock River Lumber & Grain, plus more than 1,000 pounds of beef from the Jakobs Bros farm through this initiative.

That $5,000 will help provide $40,000 in groceries and the beef donation equates to more than 800 meals.