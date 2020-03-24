Farmers say they need immigrant help

Farmers fear a labor shortage will leave supermarkets bare.

DONAHUE, Iowa — The U-S State Department is suspending routine visa services at all U.S embassies and consulates because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was made, America is halting the visa application process.

Dairy farmer John Maxwell says, "A lot of farmers are going to be in a bad way."

No more immigrant workers allowed to enter the U.S.

The U.S. embassy made the announcement last week (March 20th) that it's halting all non-emergency visa appointments because of COVID-19.

Immigration lawyer Robert Perkins says, "They are curtailing any interview unless it is critical."

Farmers say unlike other workplaces, they can't work remotely. They need help now. Otherwise fresh produce at the supermarket could cease to exist.

"It could turn into a shortage of some things we have gotten used to seeing on our shelves," says John.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says farmers are in limbo and this uncertainty is heightening concerns.

"We are seeing fewer H2A visas being processed and less immigrants being able to get onto American farms.

Farmers are very concerned that they may not have their full workforce."

John hires immigrant workers annually, he says he relies on their help.

Farm workers are already hard to find, and replacing them could be impossible.