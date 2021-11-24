Despite UAW strike, Deere earnings report reveals highest-ever net income

MOLINE, Ill. — Deere & Co. has reported a net income of almost $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter that ended Oct. 31. Its 2020 fourth quarter net income was $757 million.
Deere's fourth quarter included the first 18 days of the United Auto Workers strike, but net income was still larger in 2021 than it was in 2020.
The report comes a day after it was announced that non-union salaried staff at the company would get 8% raises. UAW union members negotiated on Nov. 17 their own immediate 10% raise, followed by a 5% raise on the third and fifth years of the contract and lump sump bonuses on the second and fourth years. The contract ended the UAW's 35-day strike that started Oct. 14.
Deere's fiscal year 2021 net income also turned out to be just over $5.96 billion, a new record for the company.