Deere & Company reducing jobs

Public Relations Director Jen Hartmann says the cuts are related to a redesign of the company.

Deere & Company Public Relations Director Jen Hartmann says the company's reducing some salaried positions.

There's no word how many are being cut, but the reductions are through early retirement and salary packages.

Thursday, August 6th, she said the plans to cut 85 workers from the Davenport plant and 35 workers from the Waterloo plant have been called off though. The redesign of the company, called the Deere Smart Industrial strategy was released Monday, June 17th. Hartmann said investors will learn more about the company's plans after an earnings call Friday, August 21st.