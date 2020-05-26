Applications now open for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

16 billion dollars is being set aside for vital financial assistance for America's farmers.

MILAN, Illinois — Farmers can now begin submitting their applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, this money could help keep generational farms afloat.

Andy Dekeyrel looks after his cattle with diligence and care.

"I could sell every piece of equipment we've got but the cows will be hard to get rid off," says Andy.

Farming is what the fourth generation farmer does best.

"I have been doing this for 25 years."

Today, he's facing serious financial hardship.

"Everything is tight. We've got rent due and payments to make.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, will provide $16 billion in immediate relief to the nations farmers.

"It's going to help us with our cash flow."

Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture says, "What they are rolling out is direct assistance. It will never make them whole, but it will help them get past this COVID-19."

Andy says he doesn't want a hand out, he just wants fairness.

"We hope that the consumer would look at that and go, okay those farmers are trying to do what they are trying to do to make a profit and keep going."

Farmers who have suffered a 5% decline or faced losses due to disruptions in the supply chain can apply.

Farmers will not have to pay this money back.

As for Andy, he just wants the industry to get rolling again.

"Hopefully this will give us a little bit of a cushion to get us through."

To apply head to the USDA website.