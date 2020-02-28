Calving under the one roof

Cattle farmers are raising calves inside. It not only benefits the animals but the cattle business as well.

BELLEVUE, Iowa — Tim Johnson has 100 cows out on his Bellevue property, and these calves are all less than a week old.

He typically calves in winter. Unlike other cattle farmers who calve in spring, he's calving now. In a specially designed, insulated barn, fitted with cameras.

The main advantage to calving under a roof is the controlled environment it offers.

Tim says by calving in winter he can sell cattle during the fall, fetching a better price.

"So these calves that are born in January versus the ones born in March. So by the time your fall sale season comes around they'll be a bigger and heavier weight."

Veterinarian, Doctor Tyler Trenkamp says farmers who raise calves inside can watch to see if the babies get their first milk, their first source of antibodies.

This baby is only two days old, and mom is very protective of him. But when her food arrives... Curiosity gets the better of him.

Tim says only six cows are left to give birth.