Supply chain issues felt my QC area farmers

At the Quad Cities Farm Show on Sunday, one farm equipment sales representative said the question he got the most was about equipment availability.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The 29th annual Quad Cities Farm Show is happening at the QCCA Expo Center from Jan. 16-18.

Hundreds of vendors are on site, featuring harvest and planting equipment, tractors and the latest computerized technology.

"You name it, pretty much if it's involved with the farm, it's here," Quad Cities Conservation Alliance President Richard Miller said. "It's a chance for (farmers) to come and look at some new equipment, some new stuff that they might be interested in, talk to the dealers and distributors so that they have an opportunity to find out what's available, what's readily available, prices, that kind of stuff."

The agriculture industry is currently being impacted by global supply chain disruptions. In Purdue University's Jan. 4 edition of the Ag Economy Barometer, researchers concluded "supply chain issues continue to haunt the nation's agricultural sector."

The Ag Economy Barometer is based on a telephone survey of 400 large-scale farmers and ranchers with production worth at least $500,000 a year. This edition's survey was conducted Dec. 8-14.

It reported that machinery purchase plans are down for farmers, with 45% of respondents saying that tight farm machinery inventories impacted their machinery purchase plans. 39% of producers said they've experienced difficulty in purchasing crop inputs for the 2022 crop season. That includes purchasing fertilizer (31%), herbicides (28%), farm machinery parts (24%) and insecticides (17%).

These supply chain disruptions were at the forefront of people's minds at the Farm Show.

Vermeer sales representative, Bob Breeden said questions about equipment availability were common.

"A lot of them are interested in the availability, and they want to know if we can get the parts," Breeden said. "That's one of the things we're famous for, is Vermeer does have plenty of parts and good service."

He added that he hasn't really felt the impacts of the supply chain issues on his personal sales. Instead on Sunday, he's been "able to say yes, we are able to get whatever they need."

"It's probably affected the company as a whole, but we have all got the equipment ordered so we're able to get whatever ourselves," he said. "So that sounds good for the whole season. And hopefully it will get better for everybody."

The Ag Economy Barometer also reported that 57% of its respondents said they expect input prices to rise by at least 20% over the next 12 months, 10 times the usual annual increase.