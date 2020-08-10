x
Ag officials release gas station upgrade grants for biofuels

Federal agriculture officials are awarding $22 million in grants to gas stations, convenience stores and fuel distribution sites in 14 states for upgrades.
Federal agriculture officials are awarding $22 million in grants to gas stations, convenience stores and fuel distribution sites in 14 states to upgrade pumps, fuel lines and storage tanks as part of a program designed to increase the use of higher blends of ethanol fuel and biodiesel. 

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the grants in several stops on Thursday, October 8 including two locations in Iowa. 

In May the government announced it would allocate $100 million for a program to help businesses upgrade gas pumps, fuel lines and storage tanks to sell gas and diesel fuels with higher ethanol content such as E15. 